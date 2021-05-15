Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 850 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Shares of ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

