Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

PLW stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

