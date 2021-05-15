Investors Buy Large Volume of DSP Group Call Options (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $121,576.30. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $500,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

