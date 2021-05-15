ION (ION) Trading Down 50.3% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $301,090.11 and approximately $446.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00335985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,588,215 coins and its circulating supply is 13,688,215 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

