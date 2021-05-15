IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $141.02 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 146,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

