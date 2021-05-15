IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.