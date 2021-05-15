iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01.

