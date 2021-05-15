iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

