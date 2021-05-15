iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $201,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 725,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

