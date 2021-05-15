iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.