iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.