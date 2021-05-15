iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,238,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

