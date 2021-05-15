Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00264.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.47 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

