ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

