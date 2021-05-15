Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini Sells 277 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $23,517.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Itron by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Itron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

