IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 30.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 361.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,040 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

