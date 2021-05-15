IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.28 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.