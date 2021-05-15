J Joel Quadracci Acquires 35,300 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 922.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.