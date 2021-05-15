Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 15,874 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETX opened at $22.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

