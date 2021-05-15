Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HEES opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 386.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

