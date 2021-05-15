Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.