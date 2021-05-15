Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 94 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $597.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.51 and a 200-day moving average of $588.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $318.10 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

