Jean I. Liu Sells 1,061 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.40. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

