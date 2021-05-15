Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

