Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

Boston Properties stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

