Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

