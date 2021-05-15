Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

FRA SHA opened at €7.40 ($8.70) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.84.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

