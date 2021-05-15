Jersey Electricity plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7.20 (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JEL opened at GBX 528.45 ($6.90) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 524.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. Jersey Electricity has a 12-month low of GBX 446.14 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

