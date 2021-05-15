JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $31.47. 926,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

