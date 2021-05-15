John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MIME stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

