John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,950 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for about 2.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

