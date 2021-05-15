Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $64,821.84 and $23,912.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.