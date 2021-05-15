JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 276,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

