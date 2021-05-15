JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 349.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.