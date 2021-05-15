JSF Financial LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

