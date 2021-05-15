JSF Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

