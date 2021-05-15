JSF Financial LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

