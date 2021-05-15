JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

