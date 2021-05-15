JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Cap of $55.27 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $55.27 million and $3.00 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.49 or 0.01215480 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,223,344 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

