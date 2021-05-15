Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Juniper Networks worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

