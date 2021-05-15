Jupiter Price Down 29.9% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $1.91 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005022 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.82 or 0.01148472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.01213740 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.