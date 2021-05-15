K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$45.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.30. The stock has a market cap of C$480.46 million and a P/E ratio of 125.70.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

