Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.