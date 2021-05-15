Kattana Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $10.14 or 0.00021051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $74,951.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,140 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

