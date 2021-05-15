Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

BLI stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

