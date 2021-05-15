Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.22. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

The firm has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

