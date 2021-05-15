Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

KELTF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

