Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €16.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.78. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

