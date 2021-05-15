Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-Holland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €13.33 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.23 and a 200-day moving average of €11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($17.05).

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

