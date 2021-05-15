Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

